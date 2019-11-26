Its been hurdle after hurdle for Netflix this year since they began facing heated competition from Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and many more upcoming services. but this particular battle isn't related to the direct-to-consumer platform in itself rather the company's attempt to poach talent from its competitors.

The online streaming giant and the now Disney owned Fox is caught amid a legal battle, an issue which began back in 2016. But the streaming giant isn't planning on backing down even after the court proceedings sided with Fox.

Disney owned Fox is demanding just $1 in damages

The judgment on the legal battle was delivered by the Supreme Court of California Judge Marc Gross on Monday morning, with Netflix ordered to back away from continuing to "poach" Fox employees. But has already confirmed its plans to appeal to the ruling, right after the court's hearing.

For those unaware, the issue all began when Netflix hired Tara Flynn, Fox's VP Creative Affairs to work as an executive for its Original Series team and Marcos Waltenberg, who handled Fox's Film, TV & Sports marketing department as VP to work as Marketing Partner focused on Latin America.

Fox hit back at Netflix accusing the media giant that it had played a role in convincing both ex-Fox employees to break their long-term contracts. In the latest hearing, the court sided with the now Disney owned company and handed down the following:

"Netflix shall not solicit employees who are subject to valid Fixed-Term Employment Agreements with Fox or induce such employees to breach their valid Fixed-Term Employment Agreements with Fox," Gross said in his 48-page ruling.

Fox accused Netflix of poaching its employees in a lawsuit

Netflix has responded back with the intent to appeal to the ruling. "As Judge Gross wrote, Fox failed to prove it was hurt in any way when two executives decided to exercise their right to go to Netflix," the company said in a statement as quoted by Variety.

"Fox's illegal contracts force employees to remain trapped in jobs they no longer wish to do and at salaries far below market rate. We will continue to fight to make sure that people who work in the entertainment industry have the same rights as virtually every other Californian and can make their own choices about where they work."

The lawsuit's entire nature was to just make their point clear with Fox just asking $1 in damages. But Gross denied to rule on such a low amount for damages and suggested to move the case to a jury trial to look into the damages.