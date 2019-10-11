Netflix greenlights 'Ghee Happy', created by veteran Pixar director animator Sanjay Patel. He is well known for his short animated films like Monsters Inc., Ratatouille, Cars and Sanjay's Super Team, inspired by his own childhood which was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 88th Academy Awards and in 43rd Annie Awards.

'Ghee Happy' will be a preschool television series about Hindu deities. It will feature characters like Ganesha, Saraswati, and Kali. Ghee Happy will focus on Hindu deities, but instead of a little human by discovering them as superheroes, Ghee Happy turns the gods and goddesses into children themselves. Taking place at a "deity daycare", the series will revolve around the little deities discovering their powers.

"For the past 25 years, I've been working in kids and family entertainment without having kids of my own. Having finally become a parent, I'm so excited and lucky to be able to create a preschool series that introduces the great pantheon of Hindu Deities, not just into a beautiful and colorful series that is truly entertaining and original to my kiddos, but to families around the world" said Patel in a press release.

Netflix Continues to expand not only its original animated catalogue but also its international catalogue. Ghee Happy will join titles such as Rajiv Chilaka's Mighty Little Bheem and Dino Girl Gauko from Akira Shigino.

Netflix has not yet announced a launch date for the new series but soon it will be revealed to all its lovers and viewers.