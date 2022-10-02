Nested plans to revolutionize accessibility to Web 3 investments

The crypto market is a fascinating space full of opportunities and risks as the technology itself grows ever larger while no one knows what will happen next. It can be difficult to keep up with all the latest developments and what's happening in the world of crypto. DeFi is an umbrella term for decentralized financial apps and protocols on top of the blockchain. In this article, we'll discuss trustlessness and why a blockchain-based DeFi marketplace is necessary in order to ensure that users can hold and manage their assets with high levels of confidence.

To revolutionize accessibility to web3 investment in a way that is unprecedentedly simple, social and safe, Nested is developing a protocol that enables people who know about crypto and those who do not, to make money off each other in a way that is fair and mutually beneficial. The nested protocol leverages on NFT technology and the security of the blockchain to create entire investment portfolios with specific strategies.

The portfolio is modifiable at will by the owner and can be replicated by other users who might be inspired by the performance of the strategy at play. On Nested, users will have full control over their digital assets and portfolios: they can observe price movements, rebalance holdings or follow a given strategy, all in real-time with transparent analytics.

The crypto market is a fascinating space full of opportunities and risks as the technology itself grows ever larger while no one knows what will happen next. It can be difficult to keep up with all the latest developments and what's happening in the world of crypto. DeFi is an umbrella term for decentralized financial apps and protocols on top of the blockchain.

Nested is a great example of a DeFi protocol that is pushing to bring people into the world of decentralized finance with a completely intuitive user experience. Nested is built on top of an NFT protocol, enabling users to be in full control of their digital assets by making them actual digital assets.

Nested is the first decentralized application to deliver a seamless experience similar to what investors are accustomed to on Robinhood or other CeFi applications.