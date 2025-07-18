The UK immigration law sector remains one of the most complex and highly regulated legal fields, requiring law firms to balance strict compliance with the human realities of migration. Nejat Immigration Ltd, an OISC-regulated firm, has adopted a structured yet adaptable approach by operating through two distinct but complementary divisions: An Immigration Law Practice and an Education Consultancy Practice. This dual-department model reflects a strategic response to the intersecting legal and logistical challenges faced by migrants and international students.

Regulated Legal Expertise Meets Education Consultancy

Under the leadership of Founder and Principal Immigration Lawyer Mohammad Amin Nejat, the firm has positioned itself at the intersection of legal precision and client-centered service. The Immigration Law Practice, regulated by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC), handles a broad spectrum of UK immigration matters from work and business immigration, to family settlement and nationality applications. Meanwhile, the Education Consultancy Practice, accredited by ICEF and led by Parya Kazemi, assists international students with academic placements and visa compliance.

This bifurcated structure allows the firm to address two critical aspects of migration: the legal pathways governed by Home Office regulations and the practical challenges of educational transitions. By maintaining clear divisions, Nejat Immigration Ltd ensures that each practice operates within its regulatory framework while upholding consistent ethical standards.

Academic Rigor Informing Legal Strategy

Mr. Nejat's academic background including a Master's degree from the University of Birmingham, where he studied under noted economists has influenced the firm's analytical approach to immigration law. His coursework in finance, game theory, and moral hazard appears to have shaped a methodical perspective on risk assessment and procedural compliance, which is reflected in the firm's case management strategies. Mr. Nejat's professional background combines legal training with academic distinction, having completed a Master's degree at the University of Birmingham in 2020.

He holds a Master's degree with distinction from the University of Birmingham (2020), where his studies were initially supervised by the late Professor Peter J. N. Sinclair, a former tutor to UK Prime Minister David Cameron, and later by Dr. Dimitrios Asteriou. His course in finance, moral hazard, and game theory informed a strategic approach to complex legal and regulatory matters.

Compliance as a Core Principle

Operating in a heavily scrutinized sector, Nejat Immigration Ltd prioritizes regulatory adherence. Maintaining OISC registration and ICEF accreditation requires rigorous internal protocols, including continuous professional development through memberships such as the Immigration Law Practitioners' Association (ILPA). The firm also conducts weekly reviews of legal updates to ensure alignment with evolving Home Office policies.

Staffing decisions further reinforce this compliance-first mindset. The law firm selects team members based on technical competency, ethical diligence, and an understanding of the human dimensions of immigration cases a necessary balance in a field where legal outcomes often have life-altering consequences. Additionally, all employees undergo enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks to verify no criminal record history, as well as drug and alcohol testing, ensuring the highest standards of professional integrity and client trust.

Nejat Immigration Ltd operates under strict data protection standards in accordance with UK GDPR and ICO requirements. The firm maintains standard industry protocols for client data security, including secure digital storage systems and controlled access to case files.

In line with common practice among regulated immigration firms, the law firm holds Professional Indemnity Insurance with coverage limits of £250,000 per claim. The policy also includes £1,500,000 public liability protection. These insurance arrangements represent typical safeguards adopted by OISC-regulated practices to address professional liability exposures.

Conclusion: A Balanced Approach in a High-Stakes Field

Nejat Immigration Ltd's dual-practice model demonstrates how specialized divisions can enhance service delivery while maintaining regulatory integrity. By combining legal expertise with strategic consultancy, the firm addresses both the procedural and personal aspects of immigration a nuanced approach that may serve as a case study for balancing compliance with client needs in a demanding legal landscape.

As the UK's immigration policies continue to evolve, firms like Nejat Immigration Ltd highlight the importance of adaptability, ethical clarity, and cross-disciplinary expertise in navigating an ever-changing sector.

About Nejat Immigration Ltd: The law firm is registered with the United Kingdom Immigration Advice Authority (IAA), holds ILPA membership (No. 9253), and is an ICEF-certified agency. For further details, visit their official channels.

Nejat Immigration Ltd

OISC Registration No: F202432157

ILPA Member No: 9253

ICEF Certified Agency ITAC#1810

Website: www.nejat.uk/en