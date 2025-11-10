NEA Burial Operations Officer Charged Over Alleged S$21,000 Bribery Case in Singapore

A National Environment Agency (NEA) employee was charged with corruption on Monday, November 10, for allegedly accepting bribes from individuals connected to businesses that handle work related to funerals or cemeteries.

Abdul Salam Jahabar Sadiq, a 47-year-old Indian national and Singapore permanent resident, worked as a verification officer in the burial operations division of NEA.

He allegedly received bribes in the form of loans totaling approximately S$21,000 (US$16,000) from ten people between 2022 and 2023 whose businesses offered services related to funerals or cemetery construction.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a media release on Monday, "The bribes were an inducement to refrain from reporting any malpractices committed by the 10 said individuals."

Salam is charged with accepting bribes for each loan that range from S$500 to S$5,000. Two of the ten charges against him are combined.

A violation of Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act is punishable by a maximum jail sentence of five years and a fine of up to S$100,000.

Salam has been suspended by CPIB since his arrest. After the court case is over, NEA stated that it will begin internal disciplinary actions.

"In addition, follow-up action will also be taken against any parties found to have engaged in malpractice at NEA-managed facilities," the agency added.

"The National Environment Agency maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. We expect all officers to fully comply with the relevant laws and uphold the code of conduct for public officers."

"Stern disciplinary action will be taken for non-compliance."