Singapore celebrated its 54 years of independence at Padang on Friday, August 9. The National Day Parade (NDP) was attended by Singapore Cabinet ministers and President Halimah Yacob. Leaders of neighbouring countries, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Bruneian Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah attended Singapore Bicentennial edition of the National Day Parade.

Here are the pictures from the glamorous this year's National Day Parade.