NC Toddler, 3, Dies After Accidentally Shooting Herself with a Visitor's Gun on Christmas

A North Carolina toddler who accidentally shot herself with a gun on Christmas Day, died on Tuesday, December 28. The deceased was identified as retired Henderson County Sheriff's Captain Tim Gordon's 3-year-old daughter, Aylee Gordon. According to NBC News, the horrifying incident took place at the family's rural Edneyville home. Police reported that the toddler gained access to a gun in the car of a holiday visitor of the Gordon family. The identity of the visitor was not clear at the moment.

Tim Gordon reported the incident in a 911 call on Saturday afternoon around 2:30 pm. He noted that a holiday visitor of his family had accidentally left a gun in his car. The toddler picked the gun and it just went off. Aylee died at the Mission Hospital in Ashville on Tuesday. "She picked up a pistol and shot herself in the head on accident," Gordon said.

Possible criminal charges

The father of the deceased, Tim Gordon retired from the sheriff's office in 2016. WYFF reported that Gordon rushed his toddler to the nearest fire station after the accidental shooting because he was having problems getting cellphone reception. Aylee was then taken to Mission hospital about 20 miles North. No further details about the shooting were available at the moment.

Investigators are looking to file plausible criminal charges in connection with the incident. The sheriff's office noted that the possible criminal charges will be decided by the local district attorney's office or the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

Gun violence

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 1,046 children under the age of 11 were killed or injured by gunfire in 2021, which is 999 more than last year. A report released in 2021 by the Children's Defense Fund, a nonprofit research, and advocacy group noted that gun violence was the primary cause of death for all children and teens under the age of 19 in 2019.