Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash, sending shockwaves across the world. Celebrities, basketball players, politicians and fans alike, poured in their condolences.

His wife Vanessa and the mother of four is still not able to come to terms with the horrific tragedy.

Here are three things you need to know about Vanessa and her life with Bryant:

Vanessa a private person

The 38-year-old Vanessa, lives a private life away from the limelight and never sought to be the center of attention. Her husband was the total opposite but she always supported his dreams and helped him achieve basketball feats with her constant encouragement.

Though she has around 1.9 million followers on Instagram, she has kept her profile private, just like the way she keeps her own personal life.

Vanessa met Bryant when she was a teenager

Bryant revealed that he met Vanessa when she was just 17 years old and he was 21 at that time in 1999. Bryant was head over heels in love with Vanessa and he proposed to her just six months after they met. Vanessa said yes to Bryant's proposal but they did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

Their marriage survived sexual assault lawsuit

Bryant and Vanessa's marital life got into troubled waters after the NBA star was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel worker in 2004. In a statement, he said the sexual encounter was consensual and apologized publicly for cheating on his wife.

Sexual assault charges were filed against Bryant in September 2004 but the case was dropped in just three weeks as the woman didn't want to proceed with the charges.