NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, March 11. Just two days ago, the Utah Jazz player, jokingly touched every microphone at a press conference.

The ill-times joke came after the National Basketball Association (NBA) and other sporting leagues took the decision to limit access to players and essential staff. His act was widely criticized on social media.

Games cancelled due to Gobert's illness

Due to his illness, the game between Jazz and Oklahoma City was cancelled on Wednesday night, New York Post reported. Although Gobert didn't enter the arena, players of both the teams were immediately quarantined. Players of those teams that recently played against Jazz, such as Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, were asked to self-quarantine themselves.

This was followed by a major decision by the NBA, which suspended their season, until further notice. "The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," it added further. Meanwhile, Gobert's countryman Evan Fournier took to Twitter to inform that Gobert is "doing well" and there is no need to panic.

Gobert isn't the only sportsperson who has tested for coronavirus. Just hours before Gobert, Italian football player Daniele Rugani tested positive for the deadly virus. However, Rugani's health isn't shocking, given the condition of Italy reeling under the coronavirus crisis. As on Thursday, March 12, the European nation has reported 12,462 cases and 827 fatalities.

Similarly, the United States has reported 1,329 cases and 38 fatalities. Meanwhile, the total number of cases from around the world has reached 126,369 along with 4,634 fatalities.