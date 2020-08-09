The Phoneix Suns defeated the Miami Heat 119-112 on Saturday as they kept their unbeaten streak the recommencement of the NBA session alive. Devin Booker led the charge for the Suns with a game-high 35 points.

The Suns are the only team that remain unbeaten in the NBA restart as they fought hard to make sure that they did not go to miss the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. Phoenix went into the game without two of its top scorers as Aron Baynes and Kelly Oubre missed the game due to sustaining knee injuries.

Miami Misses its Top Scorers

Phoenix also got 18 points and 12 rebounds from Deandre Ayton, and a surprising 20 points in 26 minutes off the bench from Jevon Carter, who entered the game with a 4.6 scoring average. Booker, who entered the night ranked 10th in the NBA with a 26.2 scoring average, made 15-of-26 shots from the floor, although he was 0-for-7 on 3-point attempts.

Miami (43-27) played without three of its top four scorers: Jimmy Butler (sore right foot), Goran Dragic (sprained left ankle) and Kendrick Nunn (unspecified reason). Earlier Saturday, Nunn was named one of three finalists for NBA rookie of the year. The Heat said they will provide more information on Nunn's absence Sunday.

With those three players out, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shuffled his lineup, giving rookie guard Tyler Herro his seventh start of the season. Herro responded with 25 points, a career-high 10 assists and eight rebounds. It was the first double-double of his career, but the Heat still lost its second straight game.

Clinching the Game Down the Stretch

Duncan Robinson also had 25 points for the Heat. Miami center Bam Adebayo had 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists on the same day he was announced as one of three finalists for the NBA's most improved player.

Miami, thanks to 52.4-percent shooting and 12 points from Herro, led 32-25 after the first quarter. The Suns never led in that first quarter and trailed by as many as 11 points. Phoenix took its first lead at 38-37 on Carter's 3-pointer with 8:14 left in the second, and the teams were tied 60-60 at halftime. Booker had 21 points in the first half.

There were nine lead changes in the third quarter, and the Suns led 88-86 at the end of the period. The Suns, who lead the NBA in free-throw percentage at 95 percent, went 19-for-20 from the line, which helped them clinch the game down the stretch.

