Four games will be played on Tuesday in NBA as a few teams will be playing back-to-back. Here is a list of a few players to choose from for your fantasy teams on DraftKings and Fanduel.

Buddy Hield (Sacremento Kings) and Jrue Holiday (New Orleans Pelicans) - Shooting Guard

Sacremento Kings will take on Phoenix Suns tonight. If you are looking for a shooting guard, Buddy Hield can definitely be one of your picks. De'Aaron Fox's ankle injury made way for Hield to break into Kings starting team and his inclusion in fantasy teams has paid rich dividends.

He has played a combined total of 113 minutes in last 3 games. Hield averages 25 points per game. Priced at $7900 on FanDuel and $7500 on DraftKings, he can prove out to be a great pick.

Jrue Holiday can also prove out to be a wonderful choice as Pelicans will be playing Trail Blazers. He is priced at $9000 on FanDuel and $8800 on DraftKings. A little expensive but he will surely fetch you a lot of fantasy points.

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) - Point Guard

Damian Lillard posseses the ability to fire things up. He has struggled off-late as he failed to even cross the double digit mark against Raptors, however, Lillard offers a great option against a not-so-great New Orleans side.

Both teams are struggling defensively and Lillard can make the most out of it in what sets up to be a fast-paced game. He is available for $9800 on FanDuel and $9200 on DraftKings. If you are looking for differentials, Ky Bowman can prove out to be a great pick.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) - Small Forward

The 34-year-old LeBron James is ageing like fine wine. Look no beyond than his stats - LeBron James is averaging 25 points and 7.6 rebound points. He is also netting 11.2 assists per game on an average which is his career best.

Available for $12000 on FanDuel and $11100 on DraftKings, he is a must-pick to have in your fantasy team.