A 14-game schedule in NBA awaits us all as Thanksgiving comes early for basketball viewers. When games come so thick and fast, it is important for fantasy basketball users on DraftKings and FanDuel to check the injury reports before submitting teams. Here is a list of player suggestions (Point Guard, Shooting Guard and Small Forward) for tonight's games that should be kept in mind on both DraftKings and FanDuel:

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) and Patrick Beverley (Los Angeles Clippers) - Point Guards

Damian Lillard is way too underpriced on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The point guard is available for $8,600 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Lillard averages 49 points per game on DraftKings this season. His numbers are staggering. Playing an average 37.4 minutes per game, Lillard takes 19.3 shots per game. The Trail Blazers' point guard is an absolute steal for such a low price.

Patrick Beverley is also racking up serious points this season. LA Clippers' point guard Patrick Beverley averages 25 points on DraftKings while playing just 30 minutes per game.

Available for just $5,900 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings, he can prove out to be a bargain against a Grizzlies side which is defensively chaotic.

Jimmy Buttler (Miami Heat) and Lou Williams (Los Angeles Clippers) - Shooting Guards

Miami Heat are currently placed third in Eastern Conference and Jimmy Buttler is a major reason behind it. Buttler averages an astonishing 43.3 fantasy points this season. He can be a great choice for your fantasy basketball team.

Lou Williams is another great prospect for your fantasy basketball team. Kawhi Leonard will likely be rested for tonight's game against the Grizzlies. Williams is projected to get around 30-32 fantasy points tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Alec Burks (Golden State Warriors) - Small Forwards

A fantasy basketball team is incomplete without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Last season's MVP (Most Valuable Player), Antetokounmpo is slightly overpriced and he might disbalance your team.

Bucks' small forward is priced at $12,400 on DraftKings and $12,700 on FanDuel but he is a real gem. Giannis averages 31.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game this season. His overall points equate to 61.7 fantasy points per game on DraftKings.

Alec Burks is another great choice if you are looking for a small forward. He averages 30.1 fantasy points in his last 11 games.