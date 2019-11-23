Nine NBA teams will be playing back-to-back tonight. Hornets, Bulls, Hawks, Cavaliers, Heat, Spurs, Pistons, Jazz and Lakers will lock horns again without a break. For your fantasy basketball teams on DraftKings and FanDuel, here is a list of point guards, shooting guards and small forwards to watch out for -

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) and Aaron Holiday (Indiana Pacers) - Point Guards

Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young is a must-have in your NBA fantasy team. The 21-year-old is having a brilliant season on a personal level. Young averages 48 points on DraftKings fantasy sports platform.

With 26.8 points and 8.6 assists per game, Trae Young is setting the NBA league on fire. Apart from the points and assists, he also gets 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. The 21-year-old American basketball player is available for $9600 on FanDuel and $9800 on DraftKings.

Aaron Holiday is available for just $4000 on FanDuel and $6600 on DraftKings. Pacers' point guard was owned by 50 per cent fantasy basketball users and he gave them all the reasons to celebrate in their win over the Nets. Holiday got 24 points, 13 assists and six rebounds against the Nets.

Fred Vanvleet (Toronto Raptors) and Langston Galloway (Detroit Pistons) - Shooting Guards

Fred Vanvleet is doing a brilliant job in Kyle Lowry's absence for the Raptors. Vanvleet averages 42.4 fantasy points in the last six games. With an average playing time of around 40 minutes after Lowry's injury, Vanvleet is an ideal shooting guard for your NBA fantasy team who is available for just $7300 on DraftKings and $7700 on FanDuel.

Langston Galloway averages 25 points per game (considering last six games) on DraftKings fantasy sports platform. Galloway sounds a steal for NBA fantasy players as the shooting guard is available for $4200 on FanDuel and $4800 on DraftKings.

LeBron James (LA Lakers) and Justin Holiday (Indiana Pacers) - Small Forward

You might be tired of hearing LeBron James' name in NBA fantasy targets but the legend is as consistent as ever. Playing in his 18th season, LeBron James averages 25 points, 11.1 assists, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

If you are looking for a cheaper prospect, Justin Holiday ticks all the boxes. Justin Holiday plays for around 35 minutes on an average in his last three games. Available for just $3800 on FanDuel and $5000 on DraftKings, Justin Holiday averages 24 points on DraftKings fantasy sports platform.