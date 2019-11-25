NBA is all geared up to host eleven games tonight. It looks like a jampacked schedule but it's no worry for fantasy basketball users. With so many matches to be played, here is a list of players suggestions for fantasy basketball users on DraftKings and FanDuel:

Hawks' point guard Trae Young gave one of his career best performances against Raptors, however, it came in a losing cause. He registered a triple double against Raptors. He got 30 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as Atlanta Hawks lost to Raptors 119-116. Trae Young should be your number one choice if you are looking for a point guard.

Brad Wanamaker can prove out to be a solid choice given he is available for just $4,000 on FanDuel and $4,300 on DraftKings. Wanamaker won't get much playing time but he can rack up decent points. He is projected to get 28-30 fantasy points on DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy sports platform.

Spencer Dinwiddie (Brooklyn Nets) and Deandre Bembry (Atlanta Hawks) - Shooting Guards

Spencer Dinwiddie has become the main man for Brooklyn Nets. With Kyrie Irving on the sidelines, Dinwidde averages 25 points and six assists per game as the Nets have won three in a row. His average playing time is around 35 minutes. Dinwiddie can prove out to be a great choice as a shooting guard on DraftKings and FanDuel fantasy sports platform.

With Trae Young as Hawks' main offensive player, Bembry won't get much playing time. But the way he has played recently, you just can't rule out his ability. He can be worth the punt as Dinwiddie is available for $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings.

Jonathan Issac (Orlando Magic) - Small Forward

Issac had a great time against the Pacers racking up 25 points and 9 rebounds in just 29 minutes. Issac is slightly overpriced on both FanDuel ($7,000) and DraftKings ($7,900) but if he can show a little discipline and keep himself out of foul trouble, he is really worth it. Issac is projected to get 38-41 fantasy points against the Pistons.