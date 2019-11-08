Nayanthara seems to be not in a mood to settle down with married bliss with Vignesh Shivan in the near future. It is because the actress is on a movie-signing spree. The 34-year old, who was rumoured to tie the knot with his beau towards the end of this year, has given nod to two movies in a row.

It was reported earlier that Nayanthara would tie the knot with Vignesh Shivan in December during Christmas in 2019. The buzz was that the actress was planning to bid goodbye to films on a high through Vijay's Bigil and Rajinikanth's Darbar, which is scheduled for Pongal 2020 release.

Now, Nayanthara has taken up RJ Balaji's comedy movie Mookkuthi Amman, the script for the story is penned by the actor himself. They had earlier worked in Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran.

RJ Balaji had reportedly approached her and she has given her consent to act in the flick after listening to the narration, thoroughly. However, neither the actor nor Nayan has formally confirmed the news.

After appearing in small roles in a lot of movies, RJ Balaji turned hero with LKG, which went on to become a hit at the box office. The upcoming movie is produced by Dr Isari Ganesh,

Nayanthara's Second Movie

She has also given her consent to work with Ajith Kumar in his upcoming flick Valimai. This is their sixth movie after Billa, Arrambam, Aegan and Viswasam, which is one of the hit films of 2019.

Apart from these two films, she is working on Milind Rau's Netrikann and the second schedule of the shooting is in progress. This film is produced by Vignesh Shivan on the banner of Rowdy Pictures.