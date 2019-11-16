Nayanthara and her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan seem to have taken a break from her busy schedule as they holiday in the US. The celebrity couple has met leading producer Boney Kapoor, who recently funded Ajith Kumar's film Nerkonda Paarvai.

Vignesh Shivan himself has revealed the picture of their meeting on his Instagram and wrote, "Pleasant dinner moments @taodowntown #newyork #manhattan @khushikapoor_official #boneykapoor #nayanthara #taodowntownnyc #taodowntown #newyorkcity. [sic]" The producer's daughter Khushi Kapoor is also seen in the picture.

Their meeting has also given credence to the rumours of Nayanthara pairing up with Ajith Kumar again in Boney Kapoor-produced forthcoming film, Valimai. It was reported recently that the couple, who were planning to tie the knot in December 2020, has decided to postpone their wedding as she signed the movie.

If this turns out to be true, then it is her fifth movie with Ajith after Billa, Arrambam, Aegan and Viswasam.

Valimai was launched in a simple event on 18 October. However, the regular shooting is expected to commence in December. Ajith has once again donned the role of a cop. Earlier, he was seen in the said roles in the films like Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal and Anjaneya.

H Vinoth-directorial movie has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and Nirvah Shah's cinematography. Valimai is likely to be out during Independence Day in 2020.

Nayanthara signs Mookkuthi Amman

Meanwhile, the actress has given her consent to work with RJ Balaji in his next movie Mookuthi Amman.This is their second movie after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.