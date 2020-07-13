A new clue has been found in the Naya Rivera case. It has been learned that Rivera had sent a photo to a member of her family about 90 minutes before she disappeared leaving her 4-year-old son all by himself on the rented boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County.

Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team has revealed to Us Weekly that the Glee actress had sent a picture of her 4-year-old son, Josey, posing in front of a cove to a family member before she went missing on July 8.

Expanding Search Operation

Inglis told the magazine, "There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove," and that is how they found where that cove was. He further said that the picture had helped in the search for Rivera's body as the place where the photo was taken, and the spot where the rented boat was found with her son, were the starting points for authorities before the search was expanded.

A Mysterious Disappearance

Rivera, along with her 4-year-old son, went to Lake Piru on Wednesday to enjoy a boat trip. Around 1 PST the actress rented a pontoon boat and left with her son. Reports say that both the Glee actress and her son were swimming before she went missing. Authorities presume that Rivera is dead. However, the search operation to retrieve her body is currently underway.

According to officials, Rivera went to the Northside of the lake in California. A video has also been shared by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office on Twitter. It has been presumed that it is an accident. However, the real story behind her disappearance still remains a mystery. Rivera received her breakthrough role in the popular Fox television series Glee that aired from 2009–2015, and was nominated for several awards for her role as Santana Lopez on the show.