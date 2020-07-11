It has been more than 24 hours since Glee star Naya Rivera went missing and was being presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in Southern California on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old actress along with her son Josey Hollis Dorsey rented a boat at Lake Piru, located north-west of Los Angeles, on Wednesday afternoon.

Sergeant Kevin Donoghue told the press Thursday that Rivera and her son rented a boat to take out on Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest at approximately 1 p.m. local time and when the two did not turn up even three hours past their rental allocated time, workers were spent out at 4.30 p.m. to search or them.

Upon approaching the boat, the local boaters found the boy asleep alone in the boat. He then told the authorities that he and his mother were swimming in the lake, and said he got back in the boat but his mother did not, according to a report from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

As per the CCTV footage released by the investigators, Naya Rivera and her son Josey were the only people on the boat. The police have ruled out any foul play.

Did Naya Rivera Predict Her Own Death?

One day before she went missing, Rivera captioned a photo posted on Twitter and Instagram of her kissing her 4-year-old son Josey, "just the two of us."

It is most likely it was just a simple reference to both mother and son bonding time, but fans now see a spooky coincidence.

It also could be that the caption was likely meant to reference the song "Just the Two of Us" by Grover Washington Jr., the fans have connected it to an Eminem song that is about drowning.

Eminem's rap song titled "Just Two of Us" narrates the story of a mother being killed and thrown into a lake, and the lyrics are addressed to the mother's child. The spooky lyrics from the song "Dada made a nice bed for Mommy at the bottom of the lake," have had the fans come up with Naya Rivera drowning theories on whether it was an accident or a suicide.

On Instagram, a fan said: "Yall something is def off and not right. The caption on her last post was a lyric from a song about a mother being found at the bottom of a lake. Then when u scroll a little through her insta u can see posts with captions about gravity pulling her (the post was her sitting in a bathtub with water in it) and keep breathing and appreciate the days u live??"

The comment on Naya Rivera's Instagram post got over 1,000 likes and several other fans joined in to add more fan theories about potential ties to the song and Rivera's accident.

Another fan on Twitter posted: this isn't a conspiracy y'all this is serious.... the song talks about the parents having an abusive relationship towards each other & naya has been arrested in the past for domestic violence against her sons father so they clearly had some animosity towards each other."

The fan then highlighted this part of the lyrics from Eminem's Just Two of Us -