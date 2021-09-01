Navy Helicopter Crashes After Taking Off From USS Abraham Lincoln; 5 Sailors Missing

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed on Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

The MH-60S was operating of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, conducting routine flight operations. The helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

One Sailor Rescued from the Water

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," the tweet said. One crewmember has been rescued and and five others were missing. Search efforts continue for the other crewmembers. The rescued crew member's condition is unknown.

Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego. The city is home to the nation's second largest naval base, reported the New York Post.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue, reported The Associated Press.

Retired Air Force Maj. Glenn Ignazio told FOX 5 the helicopter has an "exceptional safety record" dating back to the early 2000s.

"The Blackhawk main body that it is built off of is the same aircraft that is used throughout the Air Force, the Army and, of course, many militaries around the world," Ignazio said. "It's a very safe aircraft."