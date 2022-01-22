Navneet Gupta – A Journey of IT Leadership Excellence

Navneet is a dynamic and proven IT leader with over two decades of experience in e-commerce, BFSI, and telecom industry segments. He has a demonstrated track record of leading successful digital transformation programs for various Fortune 500 organizations. His strategic leadership and certified skills have helped companies achieve their business & growth objectives using technology as a catalyst. He is very passionate about charting IT strategies and solutions aligned with business goals.

The Early Days - How it all started

Navneet received his Bachelor of Computer Engineering degree with Distinction from India's prestigious Delhi College of Engineering. He was recruited for his first job while still in college which began his climb up the corporate ladder. He gained his first experience as a Systems Designer and then worked for many years as an Engineering Specialist. This exposure gave him a deep foundational knowledge of enterprise IT architecture design and best practices.

The Leadership Journey begins

Navneet secured his first leadership position as the Director of Engineering with FranConnect back in 2014. With 800+ customer brands in 18 countries, FranConnect is the largest technology provider to the franchise community. Its integrated suite of software applications allows franchise organizations to manage all aspects of their operations. As part of this stint, Navneet managed one of FranConnect's franchise management product lines and also led their Mobile Apps division.

Time to scale New Altitudes

Navneet then stepped into the role of Vice President of Engineering with Sinch AB. Sinch is a global leader in Cloud communications enabling over 147 Billion customer engagements every year through its state-of-the-art multi-channel messaging platform. It provides messaging solutions to enterprises globally, serving leading industry names such as Google, Facebook, Uber, Visa, Domino's & Paypal.

Navneet was thrilled to wear many hats at Sinch, and was responsible for managing enterprise clientele in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Most notably, he led the engineering team in the development of the flagship messaging product called Axiom. He was also responsible for managing the operations for this mission critical solution, which was deployed at leading corporate entities in the BFSI segment such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to name a few.

An Established Technology Leader

After Sinch, Navneet took on another executive leadership role â€“ this time as Director, Architecture at Bed Bath & Beyond, which is one of the major domestic merchandise retailers in the US and is listed among the Fortune 500 & the Forbes Global 2000. Navneet led the technical oversight for the enterprise Site Optimization & Web Operations teams, utilizing advanced strategies and instrumentation mechanisms to improve site reliability & performance across all channels in order to deliver the best end-user experience.

Thereafter, working briefly as the Director of Engineering for Apptio - a leading provider of cloud-based Technology Business Management (TBM) software, Navneet was ready to take on a new challenge - turning his attention to the healthcare domain and becoming an entrepreneur.

Excellence is a journey, not a destination

In his latest ventures, he has taken on the mantle of Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Middletown Medical, â€‹â€‹which is a premier multispecialty medical practice in New York spread across 22 locations. He has also founded his own software company wherein he is serving as the CEO.

He is a member of the elite Forbes Technology Council, which is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

It is clear that Navneet is passionate about helping both businesses and people. He shares the famous quote that guides his actions: "There are no traffic jams along the extra mile."

It is no wonder that he stands out so brightly amongst his peers as a true IT leader.