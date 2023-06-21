Navigating the Future of Finance: The Story of Jay Shong

In the fast-paced world of finance, it takes a keen mind and steadfast determination to make a lasting impact. One individual who embodies these qualities is Jay Shong, a young and vibrant CFO who has swiftly risen to prominence in the financial sector. As the Founder and CEO of Affintive, a company offering strategic financial services, Jay is redefining the future of finance one decision at a time.

A Journey Carved in Finance

Jay's journey in Corporate Management Accounting and Finance spans over a decade, during which he has held significant positions in globally recognized organizations such as Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) and UMW Oil & Gas Bhd subsidiariesâ€‹â€‹. This experience, combined with his roles overseeing operations in Australia and Malaysia, gives Jay a unique perspective on international finance.

Affinitive: A Beacon of Financial Excellence

Jay's brainchild, Affintive, is a testament to his vision of providing exceptional financial services beyond the conventional scope of Audit, Tax, and Bookkeeping. His services are designed to meet the unique needs of every client, ranging from venture capitalists and budding entrepreneurs to startups and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)â€‹.

The foundation of Affinitive is Jay's commitment to developing realistic client goals and creating a systematic financial management ecosystem. This approach, backed by his expertise in financial operations optimization, financial modelling, and virtual CFO services, reduces the financial management burden for clients, enabling them to focus on their core business operations.

A Commendable Influence: Noted by Clients and Peers

Jay's strategic thinking and forward-thinking approach have garnered high praise from clients and colleagues alike. Dr. Jolene Lai shared, "As a new business owner, I definitely appreciate the guidance that Jay has provided because I have zero knowledge about organizing the finances for my business. I am glad that he and his team have done the bulk of the work for me and for that I want to say a big thank you!"

Nathan Teo, another client, recommends Affinitive, "With Affintive's help, we are on top of our financial situation, understanding how to face financial challenges becomes easier and the constant & consistent communications are also very much appreciated."

Recognized Among the Best

Jay's exceptional contribution to the field has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, Jay was highlighted as a top CFO to watch by Entrepreneur Magazine, a testament to his strategic insight and visionary leadership. This recognition serves as further proof of Jay's growing influence in the world of financeâ€‹.

Giving Back to the Community

Beyond his corporate roles, Jay takes pride in giving back to the business community. He is an active speaker at various workshops and serves as a business mentor for CPA (Australia) and different incubator groups, supporting the future development of the business community.

In conclusion, Jay Shong's unique approach to business finance, commitment to fostering growth in the business community, and innovative leadership at Affinitive make him a dynamic force in the industry. His journey inspires budding entrepreneurs and established business leaders alike, proving that with determination, skill, and a forward-thinking approach, one can redefine the future of finance.