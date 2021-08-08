Nav Shah impressed millions with his songs

Nav shah, An amazing singer with a beyond belief voice. A voice stuck in the heads of many. A talented youngster with unbelievable skills is only the age of 21. Believe it or not but this 21 year guy has written 600+ songs and 10,000+ poetries. He is a poet, lyricist, and music composer as well. He has all the music skills you can ever think a single person can have.

He has launched two of his songs named "Meri Manzil" And "Mahi Ve". And what an amazing response he got, his fans surely supported him like no other and it's because of the addictive songs he has presented. The fans got super satisfied by the masterpieces. Both his songs got lakhs of views and likes. People got crazy about the impressive execution of the song.

He had really worked hard for the songs. He had invested his time, money and talent. Both the songs cost him 1 lac each as an investment. And surely he got it paid off by the response he got. But for him it was not the money, it was the struggle that paid off. People can always listen to his songs on YouTube in the channel "TDC official". The songs are also available on other popular platforms such as Hungama, JioSaavn, Wynk music, Resso.

Both the songs have music created by none other than Nav himself. The songs were written in only 1hr. But the important work was to execute the writings in an appreciative song. Many people worked for this song to be presentable to the audience. Nav himself kept an eye on and checked everything.

When we asked him about his reaction he saw the response from the songs. This is what he said " I am extremely overwhelmed and proud for gaining such a response for my work. The response is the best award I get for my hard work. "

Talking about awards he has 36 awards and 8 medals in singing. And now we clearly know the reason. He has proved himself with the masterpieces he gave us as the songs.