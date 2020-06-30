The Secretary-General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday participated in the international outcry at the security law for Hong Kong imposed by China, claiming that China was undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong.,

"It is clear that China does not share our values - democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," Stoltenberg mentioned in a speech during a virtual forum. "We see this in Hong Kong, where the new security law undermines its autonomy," he claimed.

NATO Chief Participates in Outcry at Hong Kong Security Law

The legislation pushes Beijing further along a collision course with the NATO allies the United States and Britain, and other Western governments. The European Union has warned of serious consequences for Beijing, without giving details.

