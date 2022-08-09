Nataraj Awards 2022 How to Watch, Date, Nomination List, and More

Nataraj Awards 2022 will take place with a live broadcast on Sunday, September 4. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, the UK, Spain, China, South Korea, and the Middle East, can watch the 13th annual award ceremony from the comfort of their home on Workpoint TV.
The star-studded event is organized by Radio-Television Broadcasting Professional Confederation. They recently revealed the nominees in different categories, including Best Drama, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Theme Song, and Best Art Direction. Mae Bua, Wanthong, and Only You I Need are included in the Best Drama nomination list.
The Best Actress nominees are Mai Davika, Nune Woranuch, Pinky Savika, Yui Chiranan, and Now Tisanart. Davika received the nomination for her role in the hit drama Wanthong, Woranuch for her role in the series Krachao See Da, Savika for Luang Kah Lah Ruk, Chiranan for Tawan Tok Din, and Tisanart for Mae Bia.
Nataraj Awards 2022 Nomination List:
Television Drama Category
Best Drama
- Wanthong
- Only You I Need
- Reuan Rom Ngiw
- The Folly of Human Ambition
- Mae Bia
Best Director
- Sant Srikaewlaw for Wanthong
- Oh Kathadeb for Only You I Need
- Kongkiat Khomsiri for Let's Fight Ghost
Best Actress
- Mai Davika for Wanthong
- Nune Woranuch for Only You I Need
- Pinky Savika for Reuan Rom Ngiw
- Yui Chiranan for The Folly of Human Ambition
- Now Tisanart for Mae Bia
Best Actor
- Pong Nawat for Wanthong
- Chakrit Yamnarm for Wanthong
- Nhing Nirut for Tea Box
- Kelly Tanapat for Wayra Akart
- Es Kantapong for Mae Bia
Best Supporting Actress
- Ben Raviyanun for Wanthong
- Green Ausadaporn for Only You I Need
- Aimee Morakot for The Folly of Human Ambition
- Rodmay Kaneungnij for Mae Bia
Best Supporting Actor
- Got Jirayu for Only You I Need
- Aun Witaya for Reuan Rom Ngiw
- Nhing Nirut for The Folly of Human Ambition
- Boss Chanakan for Lhong Klin Chan
- Biw Nattapon for The Tiger's Path
Best Screenplay
- Wanthong
- Only You I Need
- Reuan Rom Ngiw
- Remember You
- Let's Eat
Best Theme Song
- Wanthong
- Only You I Need
- Somewhere Our Love Begins
Best Drama Series
- Club Friday the Series
- Pen Tor 2021
- Suparburoot Sut Soi 2021
- Drama for All
- Angkhan Khlumpong the Series
Best Art Direction
- Journey into the Jungle
- Wanthong
- Love in Twilight
Best Graphic Design
- Journey into the Jungle
- Wanthong
- Love in Twilight
- Let's Fight Ghost