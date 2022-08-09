Nataraj Awards 2022 How to Watch, Date, Nomination List, and More

Nataraj Awards 2022 will take place with a live broadcast on Sunday, September 4. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, the UK, Spain, China, South Korea, and the Middle East, can watch the 13th annual award ceremony from the comfort of their home on Workpoint TV.

The star-studded event is organized by Radio-Television Broadcasting Professional Confederation. They recently revealed the nominees in different categories, including Best Drama, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Theme Song, and Best Art Direction. Mae Bua, Wanthong, and Only You I Need are included in the Best Drama nomination list.

The Best Actress nominees are Mai Davika, Nune Woranuch, Pinky Savika, Yui Chiranan, and Now Tisanart. Davika received the nomination for her role in the hit drama Wanthong, Woranuch for her role in the series Krachao See Da, Savika for Luang Kah Lah Ruk, Chiranan for Tawan Tok Din, and Tisanart for Mae Bia.

Nataraj Awards 2022 Nomination List:

Television Drama Category

Best Drama

Wanthong

Only You I Need

Reuan Rom Ngiw

The Folly of Human Ambition

Mae Bia

Best Director

Sant Srikaewlaw for Wanthong

Oh Kathadeb for Only You I Need

Kongkiat Khomsiri for Let's Fight Ghost

Best Actress

Mai Davika for Wanthong

Nune Woranuch for Only You I Need

Pinky Savika for Reuan Rom Ngiw

Yui Chiranan for The Folly of Human Ambition

Now Tisanart for Mae Bia

Best Actor

Pong Nawat for Wanthong

Chakrit Yamnarm for Wanthong

Nhing Nirut for Tea Box

Kelly Tanapat for Wayra Akart

Es Kantapong for Mae Bia

Best Supporting Actress

Ben Raviyanun for Wanthong

Green Ausadaporn for Only You I Need

Aimee Morakot for The Folly of Human Ambition

Rodmay Kaneungnij for Mae Bia

Best Supporting Actor

Got Jirayu for Only You I Need

Aun Witaya for Reuan Rom Ngiw

Nhing Nirut for The Folly of Human Ambition

Boss Chanakan for Lhong Klin Chan

Biw Nattapon for The Tiger's Path

Best Screenplay

Wanthong

Only You I Need

Reuan Rom Ngiw

Remember You

Let's Eat

Best Theme Song

Wanthong

Only You I Need

Somewhere Our Love Begins

Best Drama Series

Club Friday the Series

Pen Tor 2021

Suparburoot Sut Soi 2021

Drama for All

Angkhan Khlumpong the Series

Best Art Direction

Journey into the Jungle

Wanthong

Love in Twilight

Best Graphic Design