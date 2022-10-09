Natalie Black: New York Teacher Sends Kids Her Racy Snaps in "Lingerie Or Nude", Shares Her Oral Sex Simulation Clips

A teacher has been sending pictures of her private parts to school kids. Natalie Black, 27, reportedly sent kids oral sex simulation videos. She also asked her students to eat her p****.

In a video, sent by Black to her students, she is seen deep-throating an alcohol bottle while dancing without clothes from the waist down. Black is a teacher at Hillside Arts and Letters Academy in the Queens borough of New York.

Black Sent Her Racy Snaps To Students

Her first such incident came to the light when she sent dozens of racy snaps in "lingerie or nude" to a minor student in 2021.

Black's abuse is detailed among a batch of disturbing, newly-released reports from the Special Commissioner of Investigation for city schools that document multiple incidents of shocking sexually-charged behavior by female teachers and teaching assistants, according to Daily Star.

Black Sent Kids Oral Sex Simulation Videos

Currently Black is not facing any charges but a student from the Hillside has been interviewed by the NYPD.

In Black's investigation, the 17-year-old pupil was interviewed by NYPD officers, but she did not face charges. Students underlined that the school community was never told of the probe into her actions. They also told that Black had refused to cooperate with investigators of SCI.

Black was removed from New York City Department of Education services while the probe was ongoing and recommended that she should be taken off the workforce permanently "given her total unfitness as a pedagogue, according to Star.

However, the Department of Education is not making any responses regarding the employment of status of Black. On her LinkedIn profile, the woman still claims that she works for the Department of Education.