A 27-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee has been charged with the crime of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The accused, Jotez Anderson, had previously been convicted of the offense of attempted first-degree murder and was on parole when the new violation occurred.

According to the criminal complaint, it is alleged that two officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to a call on 3 June 2020, at 18th Avenue, North, concerning a man with a gun.

Pointing a Weapon At Police Officers

Upon arrival, the officers witnessed Anderson as well as another individual outside the home, engaged in a fierce argument. During the course of the confrontation, the officers heard someone cry out, "he's got a gun."

They saw that Anderson was running towards the rear of the house. As the officers pursued a sprinting Anderson, they found him holding a firearm in his hand. While the encounter ensued, and on two separate occasions, he allegedly pointed the firearm at the attending officers. Following this, both the officers fired upon him.

Surrendering to the Police

Anderson continued to evade the officers until a K-9 arrived and after being deployed, Anderson surrendered and was found to have a gunshot wound to the hand. A bloody, Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine was recovered from the house where Anderson fled.