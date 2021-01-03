The Nashville Christmas Day bomber believed 'lizard people' tweaked human DNA to walk freely on Earth and that aliens targeted the planet since September 2011, according to letters he sent to multiple acquaintances. In the letters, Anthony Quinn Warner wrote that there was "no such thing as death" and everything was an illusion.

Warner sent packages containing the letters and flash drives to spread various conspiracy theories including those about 9/11 attacks and the moon landing. The packages were postmarked Dec. 23, 2020 — two days before the bombing that claimed his and his dog's life. According to federal law enforcement officials, the packages did not have a return address.

"Hey Dude, You will never believe what I found in the park," began one of the letters that was signed 'Julio' — reportedly the name of his dog. "The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is."

In the letter, the 63-year-old pushed the recipient to watch conspiracy theory videos from the flash drives. He also claimed that September 2011 was supposed to the "end game" for Earth because that was when "aliens and UFOs began launching attacks on earth." He also argued that the media covered up those attacks.

"The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count," Warner wrote. He also claimed that reptilians and lizard people controlled the Earth and walked freely by tweaking tweaked human DNA.

"They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human," he wrote.

Warner, however, did not mention about the intention to carry out the blast near an AT&T building that was damaged triggered internet outages in four states. The FBI issued a statement over Warner's packages.

"We're aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country. We're asking those who received these to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI," the FBI said.

Previously, a source close to the FBI investigation said that he was "heavily into conspiracy theories." The federal investigators also looked into whether he was paranoid about 5G mobile network.

The 5G conspiracy theories claimed that it was a tool to spy on Americans and that it aggravated the spread of coronavirus. The baseless claims have also led several people in Canada and the U.K. to set cell phone towers on fire.