International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Singapore
World
Asia Pacific
Technology
Business
Sport
Entertainment
Science
Science
NASA's Future: From the Moon to Mars
By
IBTimes SG Desk
Updated
March 17, 2019 18:18 +08
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine was photographed inside the Super Guppy aircraft on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Super guppy will carry the flight frame with the Orion crew module and service module inside to a testing facility in Sandusky, Ohio, for full thermal vacuum testing.
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
Share
More