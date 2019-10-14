NASA, the United States space agency's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has revealed that two asteroids are screeching towards earth at a neck-breaking speed. Interestingly, one among these asteroids named 2011 ES4 will approach earth at a distance much closer than the moon. If this asteroid ends up reaching the earth's atmosphere, it will create a huge explosion and may result in structural damages along with casualties.

As per NASA, this rogue space body has an estimated diameter of 141 feet. and it is currently barrelling at a speed of 18,700 miles per hour. The space agency revealed that a near-collision will occur between Earth and this asteroid on September 01, 2020. During this closest approach, this asteroid will be just 78,000 kilometers away from the earth.

It should be noted that the moon, earth's only natural satellite is located 363,000 kilometers away from us, and this single factor shows how close this rogue asteroid will be skimming past during its approach.

Another dangerous asteroid spotted by NASA recently is 2019 TA7. This asteroid measuring 111 feet in diameter will zoom past Earth on Monday, October 14, 2019. During its close approach, the asteroid will be at a distance of about 930,000 miles from the earth's surface.

Even though 2019 TA7 does not pose a threat to the planet, several experts believe that 2011 ES4 may burn up in the earth's atmosphere, and sometimes, it may trigger catastrophe not in a global scale, but in a regional scale.

There are various factors that have the capability of changing the original trajectory of an asteroid, and it includes the most crucial gravitational keyhole. It should be noted that gravitational keyhole is an area in space where asteroids get impacted by the gravity of nearby planets.

If 2011 ES4 gets impacted by the earth's gravity, chances of a mid-air explosion are quite high.