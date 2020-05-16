The California wildflowers bloomed in such a massive scale that it was captured from the space. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the pictures of the super bloom witnessed at USA's Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

According to NASA, the images were taken on April 14 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite. The Earth Observatory also specified the reason for the massive bloom and said that it was because California had received a good quantity of rainfall in March and April months.

California poppy is the official flower of the state

California poppy is also regarded as a weed but is also considered as a healthy sign as it indicates that the soil is fertile. Also known as Golden Poppy, California poppy is the official state flower of California. It was declared so in 1903.

It is native to California as Mexico. But even Canada gives special respect to poppies as they feature on the backside of the $20 currency note. These poppies are also used for medical purposes including preparing medicine for conditions including diarrhea and abdominal cramping. Poppies are said to have a lifespan of eight years on fertile soil.

Sharing the picture of the California poppy bloom, NASA said that orange patches may change in appearance. They can open their petals when it is sunny. This will make the poppy farm look like a large orange blanket. NASA wrote on its Twitter page: "Orange You Glad It's Spring? After a wet March & April 2020, fields of poppies colored @PoppyReserve a bright orange. Park officials called this bloom an "unexpected" surprise due to the late-season rains."

The stems of the plant grow to about 12 inches and the flower is maximum 3 inches across at the time of its bloom. The scientific name of California poppy is Eschscholzia California. It is also known as golden poppy, California sunlight, or a cup of gold. The flower belongs to the family Papaveraceae. The cup-shaped poppy flowers bloom in red, orange, and yellow, sometimes pink shades.