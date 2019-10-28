While people are getting ready for Halloween with their costumes along with the list of horror movies, the US space agency NASA also decided to share a scary image of the sun to stun the world. There are many people who believe that super blood wolf moon is one of the most chilling phenomena, but everyone should see the image that NASA shared as it resembled a flaming jack-o'-lantern.

The space agency which shared many stunning pictures captured in space over the years has surprised the world once again by posting the scary image of the sun on social media platform Facebook. The caption of the post reads, "Even our star celebrates the spooky season — in 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as seen in ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite."

It should be mentioned that this spooky image of the sun was captured on October 8, 2014, by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space. The space research organisation stated that the active regions of the sun that was captured in the image appeared brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy. It also added that "They are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun's atmosphere, the corona."

"This image blends together two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths at 171 and 193 Ångströms, typically colorized in gold and yellow, to create a particularly Halloween-like appearance," NASA said.

