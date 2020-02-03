Close
NASAs Hubble space telescope captures supernovas light echo

NASA featured a beautiful image of a bright star that's more massive than the Sun. According to the agency, the stellar object is a runaway star that's currently rampaging through space.

The subject of NASA's photo, which was taken by the agency's Spitzer Space Telescope, has been identified as Zeta Ophiuchi. This star lies about 366 light-years from Earth's neighborhood.

The blue star near the center of this image is Zeta Ophiuchi. When seen in visible light it appears as a relatively dim red star surrounded by other dim stars and no dust. However, in this infrared image taken with NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE, a completely different view emerges. Zeta Ophiuchi is actually a very massive, hot, bright blue star plowing its way through a large cloud of interstellar dust and gas. NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

How Zeta Ophiuchi Became A Runaway Star

Zeta Ophiuchi appears as a bright blue star at the center of NASA's photo. According to the agency, this star is about 20 times more massive and 65,000 times more luminous than the Sun. Astronomers believe that Zeta Ophiuchi once belonged to a binary star system. When its companion star exploded, Zeta Ophiuchi broke free from its gravitational pull and was ejected into space.

"Astronomers theorize that this stellar juggernaut was likely once part of a binary star system with an even more massive partner," NASA explained in a statement. "It's believed that when the partner exploded as a supernova, blasting away most of its mass, Zeta Ophiuchi was suddenly freed from its partner's pull and shot away like a bullet moving 24 kilometers per second (54,000 miles per hour)."

Zeta Ophiuchi's Effects On Its Surroundings

As noted by NASA, the effects of Zeta Ophiuchi's movement can be seen in the clouds of gas and dust surrounding it. In the photo, these cosmic clouds appear as wispy greenish streaks. However, the clouds near the star look differently, with many of them appearing brighter and redder. NASA explained that the appearance of the clouds was caused by the ultraviolet radiation emitted by Zeta Ophiuchi.

Directly in front of the star is a yellowish curved structure known as a bow shock. According to NASA, this was formed by the stellar winds generated by the Zeta Ophiuchi, which compress the gas and dust around the star.

"It's very powerful stellar wind is pushing the gas and dust out of its way (the stellar wind extends far beyond the visible portion of the star, creating an invisible 'bubble' all around it)," NASA explained. "And directly in front of the star's path the wind is compressing the gas together so much that it is glowing extremely brightly (in the infrared), creating a bow shock."

Zeta Oph: Runaway Star Image Credit: NASA, JPL-Caltech, Spitzer Space Telescope Explanation: Like a ship plowing through cosmic seas, runaway star Zeta Ophiuchi produces the arcing interstellar bow wave or bow shock seen in this stunning infrared portrait. In the false-color view, bluish Zeta Oph, a star about 20 times more massive than the Sun, lies near the center of the frame, moving toward the left at 24 kilometers per second. Its strong stellar wind precedes it, compressing and heating the dusty interstellar material and shaping the curved shock front. What set this star in motion? Zeta Oph was likely once a member of a binary star system, its companion star was more massive and hence shorter lived. When the companion exploded as a supernova catastrophically losing mass, Zeta Oph was flung out of the system. About 460 light-years away, Zeta Oph is 65,000 times more luminous than the Sun and would be one of the brighter stars in the sky if it weren't surrounded by obscuring dust. The image spans about 1.5 degrees or 12 light-years at the estimated distance of Zeta Ophiuchi. Last week, NASA placed the Spitzer Space Telescope in safe mode, ending its 16 successful years of studying our universe.

