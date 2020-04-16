Several space experts strongly believe that life in the universe is not confined to the earth, and they assume alien existence in distant planets outside the solar system.

Adding up the heat to this extraterrestrial hypothesis, NASA has discovered a planet very similar to the earth, and it is located more than 300 light-years away.

More details about this alien planet

Scientists at NASA have discovered this planet using the data obtained from the Kepler telescope which retired from its service in 2018. The planet has been named Kepler-1649c, and NASA revealed that this space body is very much similar to earth in size and estimated temperature.

"This intriguing, distant world gives us even greater hope that a second Earth lies among the stars, waiting to be found. The data gathered by missions like Kepler and our Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will continue to yield amazing discoveries as the science community refines its abilities to look for promising planets year after year," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in a recent statement.

Can Kepler-1649c host alien life?

Initial study reports suggest that this planet receives just 75 percent of light levels from its star when compared to earth. However, this sibling of the earth is orbiting a red-dwarf star and as a result, it will be frequently bombarded by deadly amounts of solar radiation in the form of huge flares.

"This newly revealed world is only 1.06 times larger than our own planet. Also, the amount of starlight it receives from its host star is 75 percent of the amount of light Earth receives from our Sun – meaning the exoplanet's temperature may be similar to our planet's, as well. But unlike Earth, it orbits a red dwarf. Though none have been observed in this system, this type of star is known for stellar flare-ups that may make a planet's environment challenging for any potential life," wrote NASA on their website.

Space experts believe that more studies should be conducted on the atmosphere of this exoplanet to know whether it hosts alien life, at least in microbial form.