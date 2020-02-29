A 19-year-old is the new icon right-wingers are rooting for to counter climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Having unique similarities with each other, Naomi Seibt sees herself differently from Thunberg. The YouTuber and young campaigner believes in a lot of things that Thunberg is dead against. The young girl from Germany made her first official appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) which is said to be headlined by US President Donald Trump himself. This was marked by several statements about climate change which countered the Thunberg narrative.

Seibt has been often described as the darling of the right-wing who deny that there is a need for climate action. She is also supported by the Heartland Institute which is very close to several right-wingers. Trump is also said to be a supporter of the think tank.

Upon closer inspection by a German broadcaster and an investigative team, Seibt is said to be paid by the Heartland Institute to make videos about climate change skepticism for young people.

Seibt has admitted to the broadcaster that she receives a monthly wage to cover this.

She doesn't like being anti-Thunberg

Seibt has often talked about "climate alarmism" in her videos and discussed several other terms that Thunberg used during her crucial speeches at various events. In many ways, Seibt can't be compared to the 16-year-old activist who has been traveling and appealing to the youth with the honest sides of climate change.

Seibt herself doesn't like the tagline that has been pressed onto her which calls her anti-Thunberg.

The young campaigner has previously made news with her statements and comments that were said to be borderline anti-semantic. She talks about the idea of the oppressed ordinary Germans while discussing racism.

She has also been seen hailing another YouTuber and podcaster Stefan Molyneux, a far-right white nationalist Canadian who supports scientific racism and supremacist views. Seibt is said to have been inspired by Molyneux and continues to find him as an inspiration.

Right-wing perception

The right-wingers have been funding and supporting this child in hopes to bring down the Thunberg fever that has begun in various countries.

Contrasting what Thunberg talks about and believes in is what the German girl tries to highlight in her YouTube and other videos. In a video posted by the Heartland Institute, the girl is heard saying: "I've got very good news for you. The world is not ending because of climate change. In fact, 12 years from now we will still be around, casually taking photos on our iPhone 18s."

When asked if she supports the far-right, Seibt has remained silent while her mother has said that she doesn't support them.

Several believe that Seibt is a narrative that the Heartland Institute is trying to produce so that they can counter the Thunberg activism.