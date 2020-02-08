Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka's return to the nation's Fed Cup team after a year's absence turned out to be a bad one for the world number 10 as he faced a thrashing at the hands of Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo. The tennis star was expected to give Japan some lead against the five-time Fed Cup champions at the La Manga Club.

The scoreboard at the end of the match read 6-0, 6-3 in favour of the Spanish player as Osaka disappointed her fans. The 22-year-old tennis player looked totally off as she committed 50 unforced errors against the world number 78.

Osaka disappointed with her performance

Honestly, it wasn't even a match," am emotional Osaka said. "For me, I'm kind of dealing with some stuff and I couldn't mentally get into the match. It's sort of... my fault."

Claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro, playing in her last home tie for Spain, then beat Misaki Doi 6-3 6-4 to put Spain 2-0 ahead going into Saturday's reverse singles. Spain need to win just one of Saturday's three rubbers to book their place in the inaugural Fed Cup Finals featuring 12 nations in Budapest in April.

Holders France, runners-up Australia, wildcards Czech Republic and hosts Hungary will definitely be involved in the revamped event, leaving eight others to book their places in this weekend's qualifiers. Switzerland are well-placed after moving 2-0 ahead in their tie against a much-weakened Canada side in Biel.

Jil Teichmann defeated teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez

Jil Teichmann battled past teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez before Belinda Bencic beat Gabriela Dabrowski, who was a late replacement for an injured Eugenie Bouchard. Canada were also unable to call upon U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu for Friday's singles.

The Netherlands and Belarus were locked at 1-1 with Aryna Sabalenka levelling the tie after Kiki Bertens had put the Dutch ahead with victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Britain's hopes of reaching the Budapest showdown are hanging by a thread after falling 2-0 behind in Slovakia.

Germany are in the driving seat in Brazil

Heather Watson was beaten 6-2 6-3 by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova before Harriet Dart lost to 6-7(3) 6-3 7-5 to Viktoria Kuzmova despite coming back from 2-5 down in the decider. Romania were without Simona Halep in Cluj but ended day one level at 1-1 with four-time winners Russia while Belgium were also locked at one apiece with Kazakhstan.

Germany are in the driving seat in Brazil after wins for Laura Siegemund and Tatjana Maria in Florianopolis. Later the United States, who have won a record 18 Fed Cup titles, attempt to book their place in Budapest as they begin their tie against Latvia. Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin leads the team, with Serena Williams relegated to second singles spot.