Naomi Osaka is going to play at the US Open next month in New York, the management team of the 2018 champion mentioned to Reuters amid the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Many media reports had claimed that she had not registered for the event and had decided to not take part, which starts on August 31 and is going to be played under strict bio-security protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Naomi Osaka and US Open

However, the 22-year-old's management team told Reuters via email that the reports were wide of the mark and that she would be participating at Flushing Meadows. Osaka would also be playing in the Western and Southern Open, which is held annually in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year and is set to start in mid-August.

Earlier on Thursday, world number one Ash Barty said she was skipping the New York tournaments due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Japan's Osaka, who is based in the United States, last played competitive tennis in early February during Fed Cup qualifiers against Spain.

