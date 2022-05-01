Naomi Judd Cause of Death: Grammy-Winning Music Star Passes Away at 76

Popular singer Naomi Judd passed away at the age of 76 on Saturday. The death of a Grammy-winning music star was announced by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley.

They revealed that they have experienced a tragedy and are shattered as their beautiful mother is no more.

Naomi, with her daughter Wynonna, formed the dynamic duo The Judds, which on Sunday will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judds strung together a long list of hit singles in the 1980s and 1990s, and in 1994 released a compilation album of 12 songs that topped the country charts, including Grammy-winning hits "Why Not Me," "Mama He's Crazy" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," according to Page Six.

Naomi's Cause of Death

Her daughters have revealed that the singer died of mental illness. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," they said in a statement.

The singer in 2016 revealed that she was in depression and battling severe anxiety after she stopped touring as The Judds with Wynonna in 2011.

She was also facing challenges in her daily work as brushing her teeth and others.

In 2017, Naomi wrote for NBC underlining that she was battling difficulties for her survival.

Naomi Revealed She Was Facing Challenges in Her Daily Tasks

"I used to say to myself, looking in the mirror, 'I'm Naomi freaking Judd. I got this.' I even wrote it out and taped it there. But when the problem is your brain when the problem involves the way that you're thinking and the way you're living every day of your life, you can't pull that off anymore," she wrote.

Naomi, who was born in 1946 in Kentucky's Ashland, revealed that her husband and daughter were helping her to overcome challenges.

Her husband and fellow singer Larry Strickland revealed that she died near Nashville in a statement and urged privacy at the time of grief. The singer was born in 1946 in Kentucky's Ashland.

After Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis C in 1991, she and Wynonna separated ways from recording tandem in 1991.

But in 2010 and 2011, both reunited during an extensive farewell. In 2017, the duo performed together at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.