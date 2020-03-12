British supermodel Naomi Campbell uniquely brought her fashion sense into play with the agenda to spread awareness about being safe from coronavirus or COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading throughout the world.

Naomi, who has more than 8.5 million followers on Instagram posted several photos of herself on Wednesday. While boarding a plane at Los Angeles International airport she was wearing a full hazmat suit with blue facemask, goggles and pink surgical gloves. She captioned the post "Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon..."

Celebrities respond

Naomi, 49, also posted a photo wearing a brown long coat with hazmat suite on which American rapper and singer Azealia Banks replied with a funny comment, "Omg I hope that is not an airplane blanket and it's your own. Those don't get washed thoroughly."

Whereas Emma Waroka, an Indonesian actress opened up saying, "Darling if you are not sick its not necessary to cover all your body like that.." On the other hand, various celebrities appreciated the model on coming up with a hazmat suit outfit.

Naomi Campbell in recent news

Naomi, last year posted a five minutes video on YouTube on July 11, 2019, where she spoke about her techniques to avoid germs while flying. "This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It's my health and it makes me feel better," she posted. She advised cleaning anything that you possibly touch and then she went on cleaning everything around her seat including the cables, TV screen and remote in the video.

Naomi was also in news recently when she took part in Tommy Hilfiger's Fashion Week presentation in London with Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton on March 9.