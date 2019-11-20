Naomi Campbell is officially on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's side, as she defended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for speaking out against the press and slammed the British media outlets for their unfair treatment of the royal couple. She also commended Meghan for taking the press to the courts and walked down memory lane on how unfairly the media had treated Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams.

Celebrities Come Out In Support of Meghan & Harry

"When I heard (she was taking legal action), I was like 'Bravo. Good for her.' We all know what that's about. I've seen how they treat Raheem Sterling, how they speak about Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams. I don't know how Meghan Markle deals with this and I'm really glad she's taken action to defend herself," said Naomi Campbell to The Guardian.

Naomi Campbell is one among the joining chorus of celebrities who came out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their outburst and fierce attack against the media on their documentary 'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey'. The documentary shook the members of the Buckingham Palace and common people alike and created a storm of a controversy overnight.

Teary-eyed Meghan Markle hit out at press

In the documentary, a teary-eyed Meghan Markle hit out at the press saying "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable. So that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know?" she said. "Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I'm okay. It's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."