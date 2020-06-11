House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has demanded the removal of 11 statues of Confederate soldiers or officials in the U.S. Capitol, just hours after President Donald Trump said he would not be renaming military bases that are named after Confederate commanders.

The 80-year-old Pelosi sent out a letter on Wednesday, June 10, addressing the chairs of the Joint Committee on the Library, which manages the National Statuary Hall collection, asking for the removal of 11 statues depicting Confederate soldiers and officials that are displayed in the Capitol.

The California Democrat wrote in the letter: "Let us lead by example. To this end, I request the Joint Committee on the Library direct the Architect of the Capitol to immediately take steps to remove these 11 statues from display in the United States Capitol."

Request to Remove 11 Statues

The statue collection includes General Robert E Lee, a gift from Virginia, the Confederate president Jefferson Davis, which is a contribution from Mississippi and Alexander Hamilton Stephens, a statue given by Georgia. In the letter to the committee, Pelosi wrote that among the 11 statues in the Capitol "are Jefferson Davis and Alexander Stephens, President and Vice President of the Confederate States of America, respectively, both of whom were charged with treason against the U.S."

Additionally, Mississippi has a statue of Confederate James Zachariah George, West Virginia has John E Kenna, South Carolina has a statue of Wade Hampton, North Carolina has a statue of Zebulon Vance, Alabama has Joseph Wheeler's statue, Louisiana has Edward Douglass White and Arkansas gifted a statue of Uriah Milton Rose, an attorney who sided with the Confederacy.

However, the statue of Edmund Kirby Smith, a general in the Confederate Army, was already expected to be replaced. Most of the Confederates in the collection are depicted in uniform. The request from Pelosi comes as the U.S has been gripped by nationwide protests and unrest over the killing of Minnesota citizen George Floyd in police custody. The brutal incident that took place on Memorial Day has sparked calls for police reform and accountability and launched a push for reform in Congress.

But this is not the first time Pelosi called for the removal of Confederate statues in the Capitol. The debate over the statues broke out in 2017 after a man drove his car into a crowd that was protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer, aged 32, who was demonstrating with dozens of others against the "Unite the Right" rally. Later, Pelosi called on then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, to join with Democrats in backing legislation to take down the statues.

In the Midst of the US Protests

Instead of making a statement to calm down the situation, Trump's tweets have already made things worse, and his moves have been under criticism from the first day of the protests. On Wednesday, he sparked another debate, as he said that he rejected any effort by the U.S. military to rename the nearly one dozen major bases and installations that includes the names of Confederate military commanders.

He Tweeted that: "These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a ... history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom. The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations."

The Joint Committee of the Library, which includes Republican and Democratic lawmakers and chaired by GOP Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, would need to vote on a majority vote to remove the statues from display in the Capitol. On Wednesday, Blunt told media states to need to determine which people from their respective histories are honored in the Statuary Hall collection.