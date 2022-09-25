Nancy Pelosi BOOED During a Surprise Appearance At NYC Global Citizen Music Festival; Videos Show HECKLERS SHOUTING 'Let's Go'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was booed as she made a surprise appearance during a music festival in New York. The incident took place on Saturday at the Global Citizens Festival when actress Priyanka Chopra introduced Pelosi.

Members of the crowd were confused over her appearance and they booed Pelosi throughout her speech focused on the government's commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Pelosi Booed At NYC Global Citizen Music Festival

It appeared that Pelosi started realizing that the crowd was not happy with her appearance and she shouldn't take too much time on the stage. Therefore, she kept her comments short and moved on.

Pelosi Attended Event With Paul

Pelosi attended the event with her husband Paul, who was recently convicted of drunk driving. Videos uploaded on the internet show members of the crowd booing Pelosi during her speech.

It's Nancy Pelosi, Why is everyone booing?

An audience member recording the incident is heard saying in the video 'It's Nancy Pelosi, Why is everyone booing?' Before appearing on the stage, she was seen meeting with celebrities at the event, which is Pelosi's first big public outing after his husband was convicted of drunk driving.

Nancy Attended The Event With Her Husband Paul

"It's thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer. It will slash carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, it will give a historic, a historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis," said Pelosi.

She also thanked the audience for their dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens. As she started leaving the stage, hecklers in the video are heard yelling 'Let's go'.

While the crowd at the festival seemed disinterested in Pelosi's appearance, her surprise guest spot did garner a lot of attention for different reasons, according to Daily Mail.

