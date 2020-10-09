A woman told the cops being naked is a 'lifestyle choice' as she got arrested for wandering the streets in her birthday suit, as per reports. The woman who was identified as Jayme Graney was spotted by a security guard. She was walking around a parking lot of a hotel and allegedly was 'knocking on customer's doors' in Edmond located in Oklahoma, US.

The cops were called and the clip has since emerged that showed the officers asking her why she was not wearing any clothes. "Because I chose not to," she replied to the police officers. A bystander offered to cover up here with a shirt but she refused the offer. She said, "I don't want to take your shirt."

Woman Arrested for Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication

The woman mentioned that she does not really care that people are making videos of her. She also admitted to taken Xanax and stated that the drugs are not to be blamed for her lack of clothes. "It's not about that. It's seriously a lifestyle. It doesn't have anything to do with drugs. It's not because of drugs, but a lifestyle," she said as reported by Daily Star.

The shocked officer responded by saying, "To be unclothed? Is that what you're saying? It's more of a lifestyle than a drug thing? Is that what you're saying?". In response, the woman said yes. She was then arrested for indecent exposure and public intoxication.

The incident comes after a jogger was spotted wearing a bumbag and trainers during his run in the UK. The man was spotted by a wildlife photographer who was pretty much shocked. "I thought I was dreaming. I nearly slapped myself to wake up. He was wearing a bum bag but nothing else. He ran past two men and he then hid behind a wall when he saw an Asda delivery van come down a farm drive," he said.