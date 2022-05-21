Naked Ukrainian Woman Protests at Cannnes Red Carpet; Footage Shows Her Yelling 'Don't Rape Us'

A naked woman crashed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, in a bid to draw attention to war crimes and sexual assaults. The unidentified Ukrainian woman was protesting against war crimes and sexual violence in Ukraine during the premier of Three Thousand Years of Longing at the event.

Images and short videos that emerged on the internet show the "Stop Raping Us" message written on the chest of the woman, who only wore panties.

Unidentified Woman Painted Her Body in Blue and Yellow Color

The woman was yelling 'Don't Rape Us' on the red carpet. Security members at the site immediately tried to cover the woman and remove her away from the red carpet.

The woman's upper body was painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow while red color was also painted on her legs and groin area. 'Scum 'was also written in black colors on her back.

The woman tore off her clothes during the premier of George Miller's first directorial endeavor since "Mad Max: Fury Road" in 2015.

The Incident Delayed The Programme

Starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, the movie tells the story of a scholar meeting a magician in a hotel room where she discovers his fantastical past while getting to make three wishes of her own, according to the New York Post.

Due to the incident, the program was a little delayed as Miller, Swinton, and Elba walked the red carpet after the protester was taken away from the site.

The Cannes Film Festival is in the spotlight due to various incidents related to the Ukraine war. A day before the organizers allowed a Russian influencer, who supports Russia's Ukraine war, on the red carpet. Critics and western audiences criticized the organizers for supporting pro-war celebrities.

At the opening of the Cannes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also appeared urging for the support to Kyiv amid the war which has devastated dozens of Ukrainian cities and forced millions of people to take refuge in other countries.

Organizers have claimed that they have banned celebrities who are linked to the Kremlin but a number of Russians have participated in the 75th Cannes Film festival.