Naked Man, 22, Arrested for Attacking, Injuring and Slashing 4 People, Including 3 On-Duty Cops in Singapore's Hougang

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody for reportedly slashing another man at Hougang Avenue 8 on Thursday, April 17.

He attacked and injured three police officers with a wooden plank and nails while they were arresting him. The officers have suffered minor injuries.

According to the police, the man was roaming around nude when they received cries for assistance at approximately 1:10 pm. Earlier, a 31-year-old man had allegedly been attacked by him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at 1.30 pm at Block 681 Hougang Avenue 8.

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by grievous means and for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty.

As case evidence, a knife and a nail-studded wooden plank were confiscated. The police investigations are still ongoing.