Naijatastic Is Africa's Free Music Sharing and Artist Discovery Platform

Naijatastic is Nigeria's Leading Music Sharing, Streaming, and Discovery Platform for Emerging Artists, Top Entertainers & Creators to Connect with Worldwide Fans. This platform was created to help independent and emerging artists without adequate funding or being signed to a record label, to have the opportunity to promote their music and showcase their talents for free. These Opportunities on a large scale are lacking in the African music entertainment market because many of the music streaming and entertainment platforms are either fee-for-service to upload only one music track, or entirely American or European owned e.g., SoundCloud, AudioMack, MixCloud, WorldStar, etc., and not built specifically for Africans by Africans. Although they cater for African artists, they are not solely focused on African artist/music development or exposure.

This discovery and realization were the inspiration behind the establishment of a streaming platform, created by Africans, for Africans. A platform to showcase African music, sounds, culture, and an entertaining way of life to the global community. This absence of a formidable and solid platform which is focused on the talents in the African continent and the idea to promote these hardworking young men and women from Africa, gave birth to Naijatastic in 2017, and the brand has been growing our popularity, gaining immense trust among indie artists in Nigeria, other African countries, and Africans in the diaspora. Naijatastic supports the Nigerian / Afro music movement and helps artists to cultivate their own fan communities by growing their audience on the platform.

Right now, there are more than 3,000 registered users and more than 95% of these registered users are purely independent artists. We currently have more than 100,000 Monthly Average Users on our platform and are rapidly growing. Focusing on value and growth is very important for music creators. However, connecting with the target audience is very difficult, which is where a platform like NAIJATASTIC shines. Indie artists are finally able to show off their expertise and creativity, and they get to create an amazing fan following.