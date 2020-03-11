Dark matter is one of the most mysterious entities in the cosmos, and space scientists believe that it forms 85 per cent of the universe. Now, a new study has suggested that dark matter might be constituted of a particle called d*(2380) hexaquark which was discovered in 2014. The hypothesized dark matter which exerts a gravitational pull but emits no light is something that has never been touched or seen.

Unveiling the mystery of dark matter

Several studies were conducted in the past to unveil the mysteries surrounding dark matter, but all of them went in vain. However, scientists are still convinced about the existence of dark matter in the universe. According space scientists, distortions of light across the night sky, and the hole punched in the galaxy by an unknown force is an indication of the existence of dark matter.

The new research conducted by University of York physicists Mikhail Bashkanov and Daniel Watts suggested that the discovery of d*(2380) hexaquark or d-stars in 2014 could explain all the missing matter in the universe. Quarks are fundamental physical particles in the standard model, and three of the quarks usually bind together to form a proton or neutron.

Scientists told Live Science that individual d-stars could not explain dark matter, as they do not last much before decaying. The research report suggested that the particles might have clumped together in the early days of the universe, and it might have helped them to stay away from decay.

Bose-Einstein condensates

In the study report, the researchers theorized that a group of d-stars could result in the formation of a substance called Bose-Einstein condensates. Usually, Bose-Einstein condensates form when the temperature drops very low. In the early years of the universe, Bose-Einstein condensates might have captured free electrons and could have resulted in the formation of a naturally charged material.

Interestingly, the naturally charged d-star Bose-Einstein condensates will behave in a similar manner like dark matter, as it will be invisible, and will slip through the luminous matter without bumping it around.