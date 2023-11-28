Mystery Pneumonia: China Brings Back Masks and Social Distancing

After the Covid pandemic which pulled the entire world to a state of lockdown, China has brought back the mandatory use of masks, as a mysterious pneumonia continues to spread in the nation.

According to reports from international media outlets, people in China have started using masks again, and are seen maintaining social distancing, as the fear of a new pandemic outbreak sweeps across the country.

Reports say that the Chinese capital Beijing is considered the epicenter of this outbreak, where several children are now admitted to hospitals with symptoms of high fever, cold, and lung inflammation.

Beijing Children's Hospital told state media CCTV that more than 7,000 children were being admitted daily to the institution, exceeding capacity.

On the other hand, another pediatric hospital in Tianjin is receiving more than 13,000 children daily.

According to medical experts, the illness is also known as walking pneumonia, and it is prevalent among school children.

Also known as the white lung syndrome, many parents are deeply worried and have to wait at least a day just for emergency care.

However, Chinese officials say that the mysterious pneumonia cannot be considered as a new virus outbreak, instead, it is the common flu which children used to develop as winter nears.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has officially requested Chinese authorities to provide the latest update regarding this new possible epidemic outbreak. The apex health body had previously stated that no unusual pathogens were traced in China following the outbreak of this mysterious pneumonia.

Earlier, during the Covid outbreak, China was accused by several world nations for not maintaining transparency regarding the origin of the pandemic. During that time, several whistleblowers claimed that the Covid pandemic outbreak was intentionally planned by the Chinese government.