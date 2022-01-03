Mystery Neurological Illness Spreads In Canada: Is it Fatal, What Are The Symptoms?

As the world is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, there's another mysterious neurological illness that's going rounds in New Brunswick, Canada. The illness concerning the brain has left medical experts and neurologists perplexed and oblivious to what exactly is the disease. Well, some reports state that this unidentified neurological health disease is taking down young people.

An anonymous Canadian Whistleblower working with VitalitÃ© Health Network has warned that this unknown medical condition affects the cognitive level of the people. Medical experts are still looking into every possibility to find the link between the symptoms and outcomes caused by this life-threatening health issue.

Symptoms

An employee from Vitalite Health Network spoke to The Guardian, where he said that young people with no health issues are getting afflicted by this mystery neurological illness. Some of the symptoms seen in people who got affected by this health issue are rapid weight loss, insomnia, visual hallucinations (seeing the dead), difficulty thinking, troubled memory, and limited mobility.

The alarming rise in cases has spurred tensions in Canada and other neighboring countries. No one knows from where and how this disease originated. So far, there are 48 official cases suffering from this disease. Some medical officials claim that the disease is fanning out due to the radiation from the cell towers, while others said that this can be the downside of covid-19 vaccines.

Evolving So Fast

Other sources reported that the number could be as high as 150 people or even more. And some cases still require assessment. "I'm truly concerned about these cases because they seem to evolve so fast," said the source. "I'm worried for them and we owe them some kind of explanation", writes The Guardian. The disease took away nine lives, as per the New Brunswick Health Office reports.

Some of the cases reported by The Guardian include, a young mother lost 60 pounds of her weight and started to hallucinate. She also developed insomnia, followed by the signs of atrophy, a progressive decline of muscle or nerve tissue. Another case reported that a man is developing signs of dementia and ataxia, and his wife is suffering from muscle wasting, dementia and hallucinations.

The mystery health disease affects people of age group ranging from 18 years to 85 years. Although the whistleblower's name is not revealed publicly, the spike in mystery neurological illness cases and escalating tensions among young people made the source come forward and speak about the issue.

"This is not a New Brunswick disease," said the VitalitÃ© employee. "We're probably the area that is raising the flag because we're mostly rural and in an area where people might have more exposure to environmental factors." "We keep telling the patients that the country is behind them and that the tests will be done so that we can figure this out. We tell them we will get to the bottom of this so that we can help them," said the employee. "And so far, that hasn't happened. But they need us."