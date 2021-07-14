In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old Kansas boy lost his life after having a reaction to a medication while having some teeth pulled. The dental procedure did not go well with Abiel Valenzuela Zapata and this rare negative reaction has shocked the mother of the child.

This tragic incident happened at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry in Wichita last week. The child had a gum infection and visited the dentist for getting his teeth extracted.

"The last thing I told him was cause he cried cause he felt the needle and stuff, so I told him, 'Papi, everything is going to be okay.' I'm like 'You're fine,' and as a mother, you just feel like I failed him," Nancy Valenzuela, the boy's mother, told KWCH.com.

What Went Wrong?

Abiel was fine before the surgery. Though he cried for some time when he had to get a shot, later his mother convinced him and was ready for the medication. About three minutes after the boy was sedated and the dentist worked on his lower jawline, the child's pulse began to slow and his cheek swelled up.

The boy underwent CPR and was rushed to the hospital but later died. Some reports also suggested that Abiel's heart stopped beating at some point during the procedure.

Response of Police

A Witchita police spokesman told KAKE.com that authorities were called at around 8 a.m. on July 6 about a child who became unresponsive while receiving dental treatment. "It is believed that the child had an unanticipated reaction to medicine provided during the course of his dental procedures," Officer Trevor Macy told KAKE.com.

Doctors Say They Have Never Seen Anything like This

An attorney representing Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry responded to the media outlet and issued a statement saying the doctors are devastated by the death of Abiel Valenzuela Zapata. "We are praying for the family during this time and ask for the community to do so, as well," the statement said.

The dentistry further said that they are also discovering the exact cause of the death and had never experienced an incident like this in their practice.

When EMS arrived, that when Valenzuela said she worried something was wrong, reported KWCH. She added: "We weren't notified about him, about anything."

Valenzuela said it was well after the ambulance arrived she learned something happened to her son. EMS took the child to an area hospital where he later died. Police said they believe the child had an unanticipated reaction to medicine provided during the dental procedure.

Mother Promises to Investigate

The mother of the little child has been mourning due to this heartbreaking event. The Scott City family is in grief over the loss of Abiel and living with his memories now. His mother, Nancy Valenzuela revealed that Abiel was a very sweet boy who would always jump and run and compelled his siblings to do the same.

"I couldn't do anything for you, but I will investigate' — it's what I told him,'' Valenzuela told KSNW. "It's the only thing I can do and bring awareness.''