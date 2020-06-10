Even though Cleopatra was born in Egypt, as per historians she traced her family origins to Macedonian Greece and Ptolemy I Soter, one of Alexander the Great's generals. Based on ancient records, it is believed that she committed suicide in 30 B.C., but her tomb remains unknown somewhere near Alexandria, Egypt.

Now, after thousands of years, archaeologists claimed that a site on Egypt's Nile delta may have offered fresh clues to the final resting place of Cleopatra. Their research finding is going to be revealed on the Science Channel special: "Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets" that premieres on June 21 at 8 pm ET/PT.

As per the Science Channel, in Egypt, on the edge of the Nile delta, a huge archaeological excavation is underway as experts are looking for the tomb of Egypt's most famous pharaoh. "A new theory about Cleopatra's burial ground introduced by archaeologist Dr. Kathleen Martinez, suggests her tomb may be found in a place known as Taposiris Magna," it further added.

Taposiris Magna

This ancient place has been in the spotlight in recent years as many experts believe that the site may contain the remains of Cleopatra and her lover Mark Antony. Despite search operations, excavators have not found any tomb at the site.

In a statement, Science Channel mentioned that built over 2,000 years ago, the grounds of Taposiris Magna are "honeycombed with hidden passages and tombs." In addition, it says, when experts discovered an undisturbed tomb decorated in gold leaf, "it could be the answer to the 2,000-year-old mystery of Cleopatra's final resting place."

Cleopatra

Often claimed as one of the beautiful women in the history of Egypt, Cleopatra, born in 70 or 69 BC, ruled Egypt as co-regent for almost three decades. After the joint forces of Cleopatra and Mark Antony were defeated by their rival Octavian, she committed suicide in 30 BC. As per experts, she died by enticing an "asp"—most likely a viper or Egyptian cobra—to bite her arms, but the ancient chronicler Plutarch claims that "what really took place is known to no one."

As mentioned in History.com Cleopatra was also known to conceal a deadly poison in one of her hair combs, and the historian Strabo notes that she may have applied a fatal "ointment." Many scholars now suspect that she used a pin dipped in some form of potent toxin—snake venom or otherwise.

Egypt Archaeology

Recently archaeologists discovered a mummy of a teenager who died about 3,600 years ago. The experts also excavated tombs of a number of high priests from an ancient site of Egypt. In 2019, the archaeologists found an ancient cemetery near the famous Giza pyramids just outside Cairo.

Last year, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discovery of an ancient necropolis near the Nile Valley city of Minya, located in the Southern side of Cairo that includes several burial shafts and hosts more than 1,000 statues and some 40 sarcophagi as well as other artifacts. So, now may be the time has come to dig up the long lost tombs of Cleopatra, who believed herself to be a living goddess.